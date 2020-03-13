Fmr LLC Acquires 140,969 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 861.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,969 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.39% of Kornit Digital worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $25,234,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.34. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

