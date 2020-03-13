Fmr LLC Acquires 190,958 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

