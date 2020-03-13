Fmr LLC Acquires 199,239 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Israel Chemicals worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 207,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

