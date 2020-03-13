Fmr LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.02% of American National BankShares worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.