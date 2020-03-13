Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 15,080.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,381 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.20% of Sanmina worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

