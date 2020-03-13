Fmr LLC Buys 109,140 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 243,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1,287.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Relx stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

