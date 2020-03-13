Fmr LLC Buys 40,351 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

