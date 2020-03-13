Fmr LLC Buys 42,043 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.