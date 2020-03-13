Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 187,529 Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 187,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 593,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

