Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160,101 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In other news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

