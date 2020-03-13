Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.