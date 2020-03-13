Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 23,278.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.41. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

