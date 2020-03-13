Fmr LLC Grows Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

