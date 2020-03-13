Fmr LLC Grows Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

