Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,672 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.87% of Park City Group worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PCYG stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

