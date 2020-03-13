Fmr LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MLHR stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

