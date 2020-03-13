Fmr LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 5,162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Evertec worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Evertec by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $23.80 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.