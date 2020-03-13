Fmr LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.69% of Avrobio worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Avrobio stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.