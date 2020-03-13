Fmr LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,479 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $10,802,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $8,392,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $6,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock worth $298,281,475.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

