Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 732,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.