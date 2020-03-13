Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.63% of First of Long Island worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

