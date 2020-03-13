Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.48% of Winmark worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $754.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 250.83%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.