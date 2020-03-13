Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,062 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,507,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $13.26 on Friday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

