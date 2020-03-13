Fmr LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 301,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.78% of GP Strategies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. GP Strategies Corp has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

