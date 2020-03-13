Fmr LLC Purchases 104,834 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.79% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $372.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $77,025. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

