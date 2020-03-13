Fmr LLC Purchases 133,356 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Ship Finance International worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

