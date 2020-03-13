Fmr LLC Purchases 26,141 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.91% of South Plains Financial worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,083.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.49.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

