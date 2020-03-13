Fmr LLC Purchases 68,997 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Editas Medicine worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.