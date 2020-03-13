Fmr LLC Purchases 73,700 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.17% of GlobalSCAPE worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

In other GlobalSCAPE news, COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,679.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,090.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,003 in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $7.22 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

