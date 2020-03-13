Fmr LLC Purchases 86,901 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.76%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

