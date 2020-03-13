Fmr LLC Raises Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 55,315.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sykes Enterprises worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $424,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.