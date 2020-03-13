Fmr LLC Raises Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AAR worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a PE ratio of 220.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.