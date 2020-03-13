Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.23% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock valued at $123,463. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.