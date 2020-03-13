Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

