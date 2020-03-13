Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 82,090 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $874.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

