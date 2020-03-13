Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $18.46 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

