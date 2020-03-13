Fmr LLC Sells 109,900 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT opened at $25.34 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.