Fmr LLC Sells 165,762 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165,762 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.19% of PolyOne worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 911,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

POL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

