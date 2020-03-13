Fmr LLC Sells 204,300 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.32% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

