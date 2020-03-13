Fmr LLC Sells 21,166 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

