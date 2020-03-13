Fmr LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ opened at $280.25 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $280.00 and a 12 month high of $383.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.40 and its 200-day moving average is $338.42.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.