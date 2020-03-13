Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.50% of Tenneco worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $4.70 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

