Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $7,362,348. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,299.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,683.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $927.00 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

