Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price objective (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.