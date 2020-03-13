Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Hits $27.64 on Major Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for $27.64 or 0.00499370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $438.71 million and $410,033.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.04945529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00036968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00059049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.