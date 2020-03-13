Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Shares of FL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $65.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

