Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 814,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 191,481 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 632,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.35. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

