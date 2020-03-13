Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up 0.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 2,800,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

