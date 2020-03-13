Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.19% of Foundation Building Materials worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 179,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

