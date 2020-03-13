Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 237,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 254,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,992. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,153.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

